Punjab Govt Announces 12 Lakh Ex-gratia & Job For Next-of-kin Of The Three Siachen Martyrs

The Government of Punjab has announced a financial assistance to the tune of Rs 12 lakh each to the next of the kin of three Indian army Jawans who lost their lives when an avalanche hit their patrol team on Siachen glacier two days ago. The announcement was made by the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday who also condoled the tragic death of three Punjabi soldiers in an avalanche at Siachen Glacier two days ago. Naik Maninder Singh of Fatehgarh Churian (Gurdaspur), Sepoy Veerpal Singh of village Guara near Malerkotla (Sangrur) and Sepoy Dimple Kumar of Village Saidan near Hajipur (Hoshiarpur) lost their lives in the line of duty at the world’s highest battlefield on November 18.

Captain Amarinder expressed grief at the heart-rending loss and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families. He announced financial assistance to the tune of Rs. 12 lakh each of the next of kin, along with a government job for one eligible member of each family. The Punjab Chief Minister said that the eternal sacrifice of these valiant soldiers at 19,000 ft. altitude in extremely cold conditions and against all odds had immortalized the men and their courage.

A patrol team of eight personnel operating in the Northern Sector of Siachen Glacier at an altitude of 19,000 feet were hit by an avalanche on November 18, said an army spokesman. He added that the avalanche Rescue Teams from the nearby posts were rushed to the location for rescue work.

“All eight personnel were pulled out of the avalanche debris. Seven individuals who were critically injured, accompanied by medical teams, providing critical care were evacuated by helicopters to nearest Military Hospital, where all life saving resuscitative measures were instituted. Despite best efforts six casualties, which include four soldiers and two civilian porters succumbed to extreme hypothermia”, the spokesman had said.

“Have announced an ex-gratia of ₹12 lakh each for the next of kin of NK Maninder Singh, Sepoy Veerpal Singh & Sepoy Dimple Kumar, who lost their lives in the line of duty at the world’s highest battlefield, along with a government job for one eligible member of each family,” added Captain Amarinder.

