Punjab Govt Announces Rs 1,500 Per Month & Free Education For Kids Orphaned Due To COVID

After Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh, the Punjab government on Thursday has extended financial aid to the kin of COVID-19 victims. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that the state government will provide Rs 1500 per month as social security pension for families that have lost their earning member and all those children who were orphaned during the pandemic will receive free education till graduation. This aid will come into effect from July 1, 2021.

In the case of orphaned children, free education will be provided till the age of 21 years. The aid for the families of those who have lost their earning member will be provided for the next three years. After three years, the government will assess the situation and take a call whether to increase the time period or not.

Under Ashirwaad Scheme, affected people will also be eligible for Rs. 51000 and would receive free ration under the State Smart Ration Card Scheme and health coverage under the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana. The state government will also help the family members to find a suitable job under Ghar Ghar Rozgaar te Karobaar Mission. The Minister for Social Security & Women and Child Development will head the monitoring committee in order to review progress and relief measures for every single case. The committee will be scheduled to meet at least once a month.

Chhattisgarh, Delhi & AP govt's Financial aid

Earlier this week, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to take the responsibility of educating children who have lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the state government will bear the expenses of children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 outbreak. He also pledged to extend monetary help to families who have lost their earning member to COVID. Andhra Pradesh government has directed the state officials to work towards creating a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh for every child who lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection.

COVID-19 Situation in Punjab

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab on Thursday reported 1,778 new COVID-19 cases with 7,872 recoveries and 208 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 70,499 with 4,34,930 total recoveries and 12,525 deaths

