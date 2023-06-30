Punjab Govt Announces Rs 6k For Women On Birth Of Second Girl Child

The Punjab government has announced financial assistance of Rs 6000 to women on the birth of a second girl child. The Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljeet Kaur said that financial assistance would be given under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to eligible beneficiaries women. The amount would be transferred in one instalment after the birth of the second girl child. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs. 5000 is given to pregnant women and lactating mothers for the birth of their first child.

The Punjab Minister said that providing financial assistance of Rs. 6000 after the birth of a girl child will improve the declining sex ratio of girls at birth. "It will also help to stop the practice of gender selection before birth and benefit lactating mothers. It will improve the health of the child and help improve the child's nutritional well-being," she said.

Adding further, Kaur said that under this scheme, the benefit of Rs. 6,000 will be directly transferred to the bank/post office accounts of the beneficiaries. Forms are filled by Anganwadi workers in all Anganwadi Centres of Punjab to avail of this benefit. Notably, to be eligible for this benefit, every beneficiary must have an Aadhaar card, and the Aadhaar card must be linked to a bank account.