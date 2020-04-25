Punjab Accepts MBBS Interns' Demand; Hikes Stipend From Rs 9,000 To Rs 15,000 Amid Covid

The Punjab Government on Friday announced that it has increased the stipend for medical interns as many students have become part of the workforce in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, CM Captain Amarinder Singh said that the stipend for MBBS interns has been increased from Rs. 9000 to Rs. 15,000 per month.

Happy to share that we have decided to increase the stipend for MBBS interns from Rs. 9000 to Rs. 15,000 per month. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 24, 2020

As per the Punjab Government’s decision, the interns will now be paid Rs 15,000 per month. In many states, MBBS interns and resident doctors have joined the medical teams in assisting the efforts to contain the coronavirus infection.

Medical Education & Research Minister holds video conference to access the status of #COVIDー19 patients. Stresses upon capacity enhancement of ventilators and testing. Also, approves almost one-and-a-half times hike in stipend of the undergraduate medical and dental students. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) April 22, 2020

This move of the government comes after MBBS interns at Government Medical College in Amritsar demanded an increase in their monthly stipend. The MBBS students have to complete one year of internship after four and a half years of academics to be eligible for the degree. During the period the MBBS interns are assigned duties in different departments on a rotational basis.

The stipends for medical interns vary from state to state. Assam offers the most with Rs 21,000 per month while in some states it can be as low as Rs 8,000. The number of coronavirus infections has crossed 23,000 in India as on Friday. In Punjab, the number of infections stands at 277.

