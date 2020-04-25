Punjab Accepts MBBS Interns' Demand; Hikes Stipend From Rs 9,000 To Rs 15,000 Amid Covid

The Punjab Government on Friday announced that it has increased the stipend for medical interns as many students have become part of the COVID-19 workforce

MBBS

The Punjab Government on Friday announced that it has increased the stipend for medical interns as many students have become part of the workforce in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, CM Captain Amarinder Singh said that the stipend for MBBS interns has been increased from Rs. 9000 to Rs. 15,000 per month.

Increased Stipend

As per the Punjab Government’s decision, the interns will now be paid Rs 15,000 per month. In many states, MBBS interns and resident doctors have joined the medical teams in assisting the efforts to contain the coronavirus infection.

This move of the government comes after MBBS interns at Government Medical College in Amritsar demanded an increase in their monthly stipend. The MBBS students have to complete one year of internship after four and a half years of academics to be eligible for the degree. During the period the MBBS interns are assigned duties in different departments on a rotational basis.

The stipends for medical interns vary from state to state. Assam offers the most with Rs 21,000 per month while in some states it can be as low as Rs 8,000. The number of coronavirus infections has crossed 23,000 in India as on Friday. In Punjab, the number of infections stands at 277.

First Published:
