Punjab Govt Shuts Iron-steel Industries To Divert Oxygen For Medical Use Amid COVID Surge

On Saturday, the Punjab government ordered the closure of operations at the state's iron and steel industry to divert oxygen for medical use as many hospitals have been reporting a shortage of oxygen amid surging COVID-19 cases. He said that the state government will convey its decision of industrial operations at iron and steel plants to the Centre. He also ordered the immediate establishment of oxygen control rooms at the state and district level.

Have ordered shutdown of operations in the State’s iron and steel industries and have ordered factories to divert Oxygen for medical use. Also, we’ve set up control rooms at State & District level which will monitor the supply of Oxygen in all government and private hospitals. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 24, 2021

This move by the Chief Minister has come hours after six patients died due to oxygen shortage at a private hospital in Amritsar. Oxygen, along with LPG is used in induction, arc furnaces and rolling mills to cut and shape the iron and steel items to be used by different industry verticals. Iron and steel units are mostly concentrated in Ludhiana and Mandi Gobindgarh.

CM takes cognizance of O2 Supply

Taking stock of the situation, CM Amarinder Singh said that he has already taken up the matter with the Centre and urged for an increase in O2 quota on an urgent basis as the current allocation of oxygen to Punjab is not sufficient to meet its needs.

The sudden influx of patients from neighbouring states has put an added burden on the oxygen requirements of Punjab, the Chief Minister noted. The CM further asked for a feasibility report from the Power Department on the use of thermal plants for providing oxygen for medical use.

Over the past few days, Punjab has witnessed a sharp increase in demand for oxygen. The demand for oxygen currently stands at 250 metric tonnes per day and it is further expected to go up to 300 MT in the coming days on account of spiralling COVID cases.

Captain Amarinder Singh reacted to the reports of an increase in the price of oxygen by suppliers and asked Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation to discuss, negotiate and settle the pricing with bulk suppliers and inform the Principal Secretary, Medical Education and Research, on the final decision. The CM further ordered Punjab Health Systems Corporation to procure 100 more oxygen concentrators, including 50 approved earlier, in addition to 234 already being used in COVID facilities, the statement said.

Amarinder Singh alleges 'hijacking' Of Punjab's Oxygen Supplies

On Friday, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh claimed that his state's oxygen supplies which come from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are being "hijacked". While speaking at PM Modi's virtual meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation, Singh called upon the Centre to ensure the regular supply of oxygen quota allocated to Punjab.

Reviewed #Covid19 preparedness with high level committee. Right now we have decided to enforce existing restrictions strictly and will be closely watching the daily numbers. Also, we have decided that from 1st May all in Punjab can avail free vaccination in Govt hospitals pic.twitter.com/MwFQJ1TNAf — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 22, 2021

