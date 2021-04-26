Punjab Imposes Night Curfew, Weekend Lockdown In Bid To Tackle COVID-19 Crisis

In the wake of ascending COVID-19 figures on Monday, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced a daily lockdown from 6 pm to 5 am and also a weekend lockdown from Friday 6 pm to Monday 5 am. The CM said that the Cabinet decided to impose more stringent curbs and a lockdown in the wake of a continuous and rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. CM urged everyone to stay indoors and cooperate.

After a Cabinet meeting, Punjab CM took to his Twitter account to inform,

Due to continuous & rapid rise of #Covid19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM. Urge you all to stay at home & step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation. pic.twitter.com/gS4TFlw5lZ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 26, 2021

CM Singh said that the situation is quite grim in Punjab and is expected to worsen in the coming days. The weekend lockdown has been advanced after State's COVID-19 figures have stretched its medical infrastructure to capacity. The announcement comes after the daily infection count in the State crossed the 7,000-mark, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year.

Earlier today CM called out to the Centre and informed that medical oxygen supply to Punjab is highly critical. He urged the Home Minister and Union Health Minister to enhance the oxygen quota and its inflow.

Situation of Oxygen supply in Punjab is extremely critical due to rising #Covid19. Request Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji & Union Health Minister @drharshvardhan ji to urgently enhance daily quota & to ensure allotted Liquid Manufacturing Oxygen supplies are released to Punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 26, 2021

All shops will remain open till 5 pm informed Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar while addressing media persons after a cabinet meeting. Currently, curfew hours are from 8 pm until 5 am.

Earlier today, CM Singh had affirmed that the State government was taking utmost effort to secure medical oxygen to compensate the depleting stocks. While he was not proposing a lockdown because it leads to exodus and economic woes, the CM made it clear that the other stringent steps were being taken to manage the ascending crisis. He pointed out that the situation was expected to worsen, especially in South Punjab amid rising number of cases in the neighbouring states.

Indian Army offers aid Punjab CM

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic ensuing unprecedented crisis nationwide, Army Western Command offered to help Punjab to revive defunct Oxygen plants. After the CM sought help in tackling 'war-like' COVID-19 crisis in the State Army Western Command extended support to source medical and technical staff for Punjab bound 100 COVID-19 beds.

COVID-19 tally

On Sunday, Punjab recorded the highest ever single-day spike with 7,014 fresh COVID cases and 76 deaths. As per the State health ministry, since the outbreak of COVID-19, the daily case count had not crossed 7,000-mark. Meanwhile, with 352,991 fresh COVID-19 cases, India’s total caseload crosses 17 million, while deaths rise by a record of 2,812 to reach a total of 1,95,123.