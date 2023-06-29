Punjab Man Gets Friend Crushed Under Truck To Fake Own Death For Insurance Money

Gurpreet Singh, a 41-year-old trader from Punjab, almost succeeded in his devious plan but could not escape the law. The Fatehgarh Sahib wholesaler killed a man in a bid to fake his own death so that he could claim Rs 4 crore insurance money.

Gurpreet, a resident of Hussain Pura near Sirhind in Punjab, killed a marginal farmer in a staged road accident near Rajpura on June 19 for an insurance claim. The police also arrested Gurpreet’s wife Kushdeep kaur, insurance agent Rajesh, and truck driver Jaspal singh.

How the fake death was planned

On June 19, Sukhjit Singh was killed in a road accident by Gurpreet, along with his aides. The face of Sukhjit Singh was crushed under a truck so no one could identify him. Wife and kin of key accused Gurpreet claimed the body and cremated him, claiming the insurance amount soon after.

Sukhjit Singh was reportedly an alcoholic and had a few drinks with Gurpreet just before the incident. The drinks were reportedly laced that made him unconscious.

Police exposes conspiracy

According to Punjab Police, Sukhjit’s family reported a missing complaint on June 19. Following the complaint, police recovered his mobile and other belonging nearby a canal indicating a case of suicide. However, Sukhjit’s wife Jivandeep Kaur raised doubt on Singh committing suicide.

During the probe into the case, Jivandeep revealed that Sukhjit was a friend of Gurpreet. The crime was exposed when the police showed a photo of the person who died in the road accident to Sukhjit’s wife, who identified the body as that of Sukhjit. Soon after Jivandeep’s statement, police rounded up the family of Gurpreet and solved the entire case.

“Key accused Gurpreet Singh was suffering from business losses and he had brought the policy 6 months back. The motive behind the fake death case was to claim the insurance of Rs 4 crore, to recover the business loss,” stated SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Ravjot Kaur Grewal.