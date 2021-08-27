Punjab 'Mera Kaam Mera Maan' Scheme To Aid Unemployed Youth In 'enhancing Skills' For Jobs

In a bid to assist unemployed youth in the state, the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on Thursday, August 26, gave a nod to a new project, Mera Kaam Mera Maan (MKMM). The scheme aims at empowering the unemployed youth by improving their skillset and aptitude to find jobs easily in the preferred domains.

Beneficiaries to receive support allowance of Rs 2500

As per the Chief Minister's Office, the youngsters will be provided short-term skill training free of cost under the scheme with an additional employment support allowance of Rs 2500 per month for a period of 12 months from the commencement of the training programme.

As a pilot project, 30,000 beneficiaries to be served

The government in the initial phase, as a pilot project has decided to launch the scheme for construction workers and their wards in the state. As per an official statement by the government, a target of 30,000 beneficiaries has been put forward, at an expense of Rs 90 crore, to be covered under the pilot plan. The statement further stated that the allowance shall be provided to the beneficiaries during the training period, and after successfully concluding the training, during the pre-placement and post-placement duration of 12 months from the date of the commencement of the programme.

The Punjab cabinet has also recommended CM Singh to make the scheme available to other sections of the society while making further improvements or alterations in the project as required from time to time for its successful implementation.

Eligible construction workers or their wards who have registered themselves with the Construction Workers Welfare Board, Department of Labour, should reach the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise of the concerned district to ask for the benefit. It may be noted that the Punjab government's another prominent scheme 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar te Karobar Mission' has helped in the employment generation of approximately 17.61 lakh youth since April 1, 2017, including 7.02 lakh in the private sector, 9.97 lakh self-employment ventures besides 62,743 government jobs so far.

Meanwhile, the government also allowed waiver of loans of up to Rs 50,000 each under the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation and Punjab Backward Classes Land Development and Finance Corporation. As per a statement, the waiver will benefit people belonging to the scheduled caste communities along with handicapped backward classes, economically weaker sections and minorities.