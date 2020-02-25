'Punjab Not To Allow Any Movie That Promotes Gangsterism And Violence': Capt Amarinder

Punjab will not allow any movie seeking to promote gangsterism and violence in the state, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asserted in the House, saying his government would also approach the Censor Board in this regard.

The Chief Minister was intervening, on the third day of the ongoing Budget Session, during a discussion in response to a question raised by MLA Khanna Gurkirat Singh Kotli in the Zero Hour. Kotli had expressed concern over more movies like the recently banned 'Shooter' being in the pipeline for release.

'Don't disturb Punjab’s hard-earned peace'

Reiterating his firm commitment to ensuring a safe and secure social environment across the state, the Chief Minister said that nothing would be allowed to disturb Punjab’s hard-earned peace and communal harmony.

The state government would write to the Censor Board also on such movies since the matter comes under their purview, he added.

It may be recalled Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier this month, ordered a ban on the movie `Shooter’, based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan.

Responding to another question raised by MLA Parminder Singh Pinky about the involvement of SAD local leader Iqbal Singh Mallah in anti-national activities, the Chief Minister assured a thorough probe would be conducted and action would be taken as per law. Pinky had alleged that Mallah had links with a Khalistan Liberation Force member Happy Ph.D., who was killed in Pakistan recently.

