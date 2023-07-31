Punjab Police Nabs High-profile Gangsters In Mega Crackdown

Punjab Police apprehended two notorious gangsters on July 31, seizing nine illegal weapons in the process. The high-profile criminals were wanted for multiple cases and had been on the run.

Meanwhile, in another breakthrough, the police also exposed a narco crime syndicate masterminded by gangster Ravi Balachauria on July 29. Two key operatives were arrested, and the raid resulted in the confiscation of 1.2 kg of heroin, three pistols, 260 live cartridges, and Rs. 1.4 lakh drug money.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav highlighted the significance of this operation, as investigations continue to unearth further links within the criminal network.

(This is a breaking copy, further details are awaited)