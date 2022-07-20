Punjab: Several Police Officers Transferred After Sidhu Moosewala Encounter

At a time when the Punjab police, under the governance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has been under scrutiny due to a series of murders taking place in the state, including Sidhu Moosewala's assassination, 19 police officers, including 11 SSPs and AIGs, have been transferred. Twelve IPS and five PPS officers have also been shuffled. SSP Amritsar Rural has also been transferred and posted as SSP Jalandhar. This comes on a day when two of the alleged shooters of singer Sidhu Moosewala were neutralised in an encounter that broke out near the Attari border.

The Bhagwant Mann administration was heavily bashed when his government had removed special protection for several VVIPs, including Moosewala, in the state and later put out the list in public, putting the lives of those persons at risk. This had happened just a day before the famous Punjabi singer was shot dead in broad daylight.

Sidhu Moosewala Encounter

An encounter between the Punjab police and persons accused in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala broke out near the Attari border in Amritsar. Republic TV learnt that two suspected killers were neutralised by the Punjab Police in the encounter. As the gunfight continues between the two sides near the Attari border in Amritsar, three cops and a video journalist have also been injured. The injured cops are Head Constable Surinder Pal, Assistant of Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh, and Assistant of Sub-Inspector Suhdev Singh.

On Twitter, the Punjab Police confirmed that the operation has been concluded successfully as both Manpreet Mannu and Jagroop Roopa, who killed Sidhu Moosewala were neutralised in a heavy exchange of fire.

Reacting to this, CM Mann said, "I congratulate Punjab Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force for the huge success achieved today in the campaign launched by my government against gangster culture and anti-social elements. Peace and brotherhood in Punjab will be maintained at all costs...."

Image: ANI