‘Punjab Should Not Be Run By Delhi’: Rahul Gandhi Attacks AAP During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, on Monday targeted Arvind Kejriwal and called on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to not be under anyone's remote control. Accusing AAP supremo of running Punjab from Delhi, Rahul Gandhi advised Mann to not come under pressure from Kejriwal.

Addressing a gathering during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, “Punjab should be run from Punjab. It should not be run from Delhi.”

"I want to ask Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that you are the Chief Minister of Punjab, Punjab should be run from Punjab only. Bhagwant Mann should not come under pressure of Kejriwal ji and Delhi. You should work independently and should not be under the remote control of anyone," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying.

Punjab should be run from Punjab and not from Delhi. I would like to say to CM Bhagwant Mann that he's CM of Punjab & shouldn't come under the pressure of Delhi & Arvind Kejriwal. He must work independently & should not become someone's remote control: Rahul Gandhi in Hoshiarpur pic.twitter.com/8vwukdKmAh — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

The Wayanad MP’s comments came after Bhagwant Mann came under the radar of many opposition parties after it came to the light that major decisions of his government were being taken in Delhi by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bharat Jodo Yatra now in Punjab

Amid the spine-chilling cold, the Bharat Jodo Yatra-led by Rahul Gandhi entered the state of Punjab. As the Congress’ walkathon resumed from the Khalsa College Ground Jalandhar on Sunday, the Yatra was joined by late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father after it remained suspended for 24 hours following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the march.

The long march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul Gandhi hoisting the national flag there.