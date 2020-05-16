'Punjab To Lift Curfew From May 18; Lockdown To Continue', Says CM Amarinder Singh

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that lockdown will continue in the state with relaxations. However, the government will lift curfew restrictions. The CM indicated resumption of limited public transport and maximum possible relaxations in the non-containment zones from May 18.

This development comes after Punjab reported 14 new cases, taking the state’s COVID-19 tally to 1,946. The state has recorded 32 deaths so far from the infection.

The containment zones would be strictly sealed to enable resumption of shops and small businesses in the non-containment areas, he announced, adding that details of all relaxations would be announced by Monday, taking into account the new guidelines of the Centre for Lockdown 4.0. The chief minister, however, made it clear that educational institutes would continue to remain closed in the interest of the safety of the children.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to be cautious and continue to support his government as the state moves for a relaxed lockdown as opposed to the stringent curfew restrictions of the past 55 days. At the same time, he again urged the Opposition to not indulge in petty politics over the grave issue of COVID-19, and to cooperate with the state government in this hour of crisis, as they had promised earlier.

Resumption of Transportation

Furthermore, the CM cited his recommendation to the Centre over the resumption of air, railways and inter-state bus services with reduced capacity, as well as starting of intra-district and inter-district buses, taxis, cabs, rickshaws, auto-rickshaws with adequate COVID preparedness in terms of reduced capacity and a screen between passengers and driver.

