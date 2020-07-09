Punjab CM Gives Nod For Formation Of Plasma Bank In State Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Punjab has decided to set up a plasma bank after taking note of spike in the number of COVID cases. The Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has given a nod to establish plasma bank in the state. The treatment of plasma therapy will be available in state government hospitals. The decision has been taken in the review meeting of COVID through video conference.

The Plasma Bank will be established under the supervision and guidance of Dr Neelam Marwaha, former Head of Blood Bank and Transfusion Medicine, who is already involved in, and guiding, the Plasma Therapy Trials.

The Plasma Bank would serve as a ready inventory source for seriously ill patients or those at risk of severe disease, and thus will enable a wider range of adults to be treated with convalescent plasma.

In total 15 patients have been recruited for the trial, of whom 8 were given plasma and rest 7 had been placed in control arm as per randomisation by ICMR. Five patients have recovered completely and shall be discharged soon. A total of 11 donors have donated plasma so far of the 300 recovered patients, the meeting was informed.

Before this, the Punjab government has made registration compulsory for those entering in the state from other states. Commuters have to register through COVA application.

Earlier, sharing details of the Rapid Antigen Testing set to start in the State for early detection and management of COVID-19 infections, Advisor (Health, Medical Education & Research) Dr KK Talwar said Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, & Patiala districts had been identified for the pilot. The test has a quick turnaround time of 30 minutes for results. On finalisation of rates for private hospitals, he said two rounds of meetings had already been held with the hospitals and another was scheduled for Monday, after which the rates can be fixed.

Meanwhile, Punjab cm has written to presidents of all political parties in the state to avoid political gatherings. He also directed Punjab police DGP to take appropriate action against political leaders gathering people in large number.

