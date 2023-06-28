QS World University Ranking: IIT Bombay Tops Indian Universities, Ranks 149 Globally

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay ranked first in the country and made it to the world's top 150 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2024. Last year, IIT Bombay was placed at rank 172, whereas this year, it has achieved 149th position. This is the first time in the last eight years that an Indian higher education institution has received a position in the top 150 universities worldwide.

In QS World University Rankings 2016, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore was ranked 147. But ever since then, no India varsity made it to the top 150 list. Meanwhile, IISc was ranked as the best Indian institution last year but fell from 155th to 225th rank this year. Overall, 45 Indian higher education institutions have made it to the ranking, up from 41 last year. With this, India has become the seventh most-represented country globally and the third in Asia.

'Indian Universities are world-class'

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar while expressing his happiness towards the performance of Indian universities in the QS World University Ranking, said, "I am happy that 45 Indian universities have made it to the rankings in this year's QS World University Rankings. In the last 9 years, PM Modi has transformed education in India... Indian universities today are world-class."

The founder of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Nunzio Quacquarelli, also lauded Indian universities for achieving 297 per cent improvement over the last nine years. "I'd like to congratulate Indian universities on their ever-improving performance. We've rated 2900 institutions for this year's ranking system, and there are 45 Indian universities that are appearing in the ranking. That is a 297% increase over the last nine years. So really continuous, steady improvement by Indian universities," Quacquarelli said.

List of top 10 Indian universities