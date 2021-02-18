QUAD Opposes Chinese Attempts To Alter Status Quo In Indo-Pacific; EAM Attends Meet

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday participated in the 3rd India-Australia-Japan-USA Quad Ministerial Meeting with his counterparts Marise Payne of Australia, Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The meeting holds significance as close relations of the four democratic nations' pose a challenge to China and its attempts to establish dominance in the Indo-Pacific region.

The foreign ministers of the Quad countries agreed that they strongly opposed any attempts by China to alter the status quo in the Indo-Pacific by force or coercion and reiterated their call for a free open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The ministers reaffirmed their mutual support for ASEAN centrality. They reiterated their commitment to the Quad meeting at least annually at the Ministerial level and on a regular basis at senior and working levels to strengthen cooperation on advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including support for freedom of navigation and territorial integrity.

After the meeting was concluded, Jaishankar took to Twitter briefly giving the details of the meet.

Just concluded the Quad Foreign Ministerial Meeting with Australia, Japan and US. Our positive agenda underlines our shared commitment to global good. Discussed contemporary challenges, especially impact of Covid19. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 18, 2021

A statement from Ministry of External Affairs said that the ministers emphasized their commitment to upholding a rules-based international order, underpinned by respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas and peaceful resolution of disputes.

This comes in view of China's passage of a new law in January giving authority to its coastguard to fire on foreign vessels and demolish structures built in disputed waters.

The Ministers discussed Quad's cooperation on COVID-19 response and recovery and climate change and committed to working together to address these global challenges. India's efforts at providing vaccines to 74 countries were recognized and appreciated, the MEA statement said.

The Ministers also discussed countering disinformation, counterterrorism, maritime security, and the ongoing crisis in Myanmar. In the discussion pertaining to recent developments in Myanmar, the upholding of rule of law and the democratic transition was reiterated by India.

