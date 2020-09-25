Rahul Gandhi Backs Stir Against Agrarian Bills, Alleges 'farmers Have No Faith In Centre'

Supporting the nationwide lockdown call by farmers' outfits, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the farmers have no trust in the Modi government. He was referring to their purported opposition to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in the recent Parliament session. Gandhi virtually interacted with farmers from Champaran, Bhandara, Dabdi, Jhajjar, Yavatmal, Bhojpur and Delhi to guage their views on these farm bills.

According to him, it was necessary to oppose the legislation for the betterment of India's future. The Wayanad MP stressed that the farmers have a lot of might, which played a key role in the country's Independence struggle. It is pertinent to note that the Centre has assured that the Minimum Support Price and government procurement system shall continue.

"These farm bills have to be opposed not just for farmers, but also for the country's future. The farmer's voice resonates in the youth, Armed Forces and Police. The farmers have a lot of might. India gained independence using the voice of the farmers. And today, India will become free once again due to the voice of the farmers," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi opined.

Read: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Affirms 'won't Implement Farm Bills' Amid All-India Protest

किसानों से बातचीत करके एक बात साफ़ हो गयी- उन्हें मोदी सरकार पर रत्ती भर भी भरोसा नहीं है।



किसान भाइयों की बुलंद आवाज़ के साथ हम सब की आवाज़ भी जुड़ी है और आज पूरा देश मिलकर इन कृषि क़ानूनों का विरोध करता है।#ISupportBharatBandh pic.twitter.com/r2Xhuy10wf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2020

Read: TN Farmers Protest Against Farm Bills With Chained Hands, Human Skulls & Noose Around Neck

What are the farm bills?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. Both these bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha on September 20 despite considerable ruckus by the opposition.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was cleared by the Upper House on Tuesday. This bill specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances such as war, famine, extraordinary price rise, and natural calamity of a grave nature. The aforesaid three bills are now pending with President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent.

Read: 2 Haryana BJP Leaders Term Farm Bills 'anti-farmer'

Read: Punjab: No FIR To Be Filed For Sec 144 Violation During September 25 Farm Bill Protests