Punjab: No FIR To Be Filed For Sec 144 Violation During September 25 Farm Bill Protests

On Thursday, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh declared that no FIR shall be registered for violation of Section 144 during the protests against the farm bills on September 25. Several farmers' organizations such as the All India Farmers Union, Bharatiya Kisan Union, All India Kisan Mahasangh, and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee are observing a Bharat Bandh on Friday. This comes after The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were passed by the Parliament.

At the same time, Singh also appealed to farmers to strictly maintain law and order and adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols. Some farmers of Punjab have expressed the apprehension that these bills would pave way for dismantling the Minimum Support Price system. However, the Centre has reiterated that the MSP and government procurement system will continue.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has appealed to farmers to strictly maintain law & order, & adhere to all Covid safety protocols during tomorrow’s Bandh against the #AgricultureBills. He said no FIRs will be registered for violation of Section 144 during protests: State govt pic.twitter.com/mkxA7kEaHM — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Read: Narendra Singh Tomar: 'Stop Misleading Farmers For Vested Interests, They Know Everything'

Opposition against farm bills in Punjab

The three main political parties in Punjab- Congress, AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal have united against the farm bills. On August 28, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution against the passage the three farm ordinances. After the passage of the bills in the Lok Sabha, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet. Moreover, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal spoke against the legislation on the floor of the Lower House.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal stressed that the state government remains committed to safeguarding the interests of the farmers. He contended that the Centre was dragging its feet from giving due MSP to the farmers. Badal added that the Amarinder Singh-led government would challenge the farm bills in the Supreme Court very soon.

Read: After Farmers, Govt Targeting Workers: Rahul On Labour Bills

What are the agrarian bills?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 states that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Read: Diljit Dosanjh Shows His Support For Farmers Protesting Against Agriculture Bills

Read: Kerala Government To Look Into Possibility Of Legal Challenge To Farm Bills

(Image source: PTI)