Someone Make Him PM For A Term Or Two, End This Already: Ranvir Shorey Slams Rahul Gandhi

Ranvir Shorey once again took a crack at Rahul Gandhi. As the former Congress President participated in an event for Adivasis in Chhattisgarh, the actor did not mince any words to take a dig at him. The Sonchiriya star said that it was better to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister for a term or two and ‘end this’. Ranvir’s comments come in the backdrop of Hansal Mehta also expressing his frustration with the Wayanad Member of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi visited Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Friday for the inauguration of the Rashtriya Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav. The politician was seen wearing the traditional hat and playing the traditional musical instrument. Ranvir, however, was not pleased and wrote, “Just, please, someone just make him PM for a term or two and end this already!”

Here’s the post

Just, please, someone just make him PM for a term or two and end this already! https://t.co/D41BqRG23x — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 27, 2019

This is not the first time that Ranvir Shorey has taken a dig at Rahul Gandhi. When Rahul Gandhi had mocked the dog squad of Indian Army doing yoga on International Yoga Day as 'New India', Ranvir had hit back. He had tweeted, “New India will be when you and your family quit politics.”

Ranvir had also urged citizens to go and vote for the general elections, while slamming the NYAY scheme of the Congress manifesto. He had said then, "Jo log 60 saalo mein nai sudhaar paaye wo ab nyaay ki baat karte hain. Ek hi parivaar peedhi dar peedhi is desh par raaj kare, kya ye nyaay hai? Mehlo mein rehne wale, chaar peedhiyo se raaj karne wala nafrat ki baat karte hain. Wo kya jaante hain saalo mein samaaj mein gareebi aur anyaay ka aakrosh kya hota hai." Even PM Modi had applauded him for his comments. The Prime Minister had written, “I like the passion with which you urge people to vote. Such energy strengthens our democratic traditions. Whatever our politics or ideologies are, our primary duty is to go out and vote!”

I like the passion with which you urge people to vote. Such energy strengthens our democratic traditions.



Whatever our politics or ideologies are, our primary duty is to go out and vote! @RanvirShorey https://t.co/lppZtixE1g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2019

Recently, Hansal Mehta too had slammed Rahul Gandhi, over his alleged comments against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He had tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi it is best if you say nothing. Even better go back to Seoul. Or Tokyo. Or Busan. Let me know if you need ideas. But stay away from the people of this country. They have woken up and do not need you.”

