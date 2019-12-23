Hansal Mehta Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi, Says People Have 'woken Up And Do Not Need You'

Hansal Mehta has been among the most outspoken celebrities in the film industry. The National Award-winning filmmaker had, in no uncertain terms, protested against the treatment meted out to his film Aligarh by the censor board over its content revolving around homosexuality. Not just that, unlike the majority of the industry which is known for its ‘politically correct’ stance, he has been vocal about political issues as well. Recently, the director had taken a dig at the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s Uddhav Thackeray and now, he has slammed former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Mehta urged the Wayanad Member of Parliament to keep silent or rather go to Seoul, Tokyo or Busan, allegedly a reference to the politician’s recent comments on the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Shahid director also advised him to be away from the citizens of the country, stating that they had ‘woken up’ and did not need him anymore.

Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote, “Rahul Gandhi it is best if you say nothing. Even better go back to Seoul. Or Tokyo. Or Busan. Let me know if you need ideas. But stay away from the people of this country. They have woken up and do not need you.”

Here’s the tweet:

Rahul Gandhi it is best if you say nothing. Even better go back to Seoul. Or Tokyo. Or Busan. Let me know if you need ideas. But stay away from the people of this country. They have woken up and do not need you. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 22, 2019

The filmmaker’s reaction could be to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke various ‘myths’ related to the Citizenship Amendment Act in his fiery 97-minute speech at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. Rahul Gandhi had urged the students of the country to not allow the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah to 'divide' the country. Mehta’s ’Seoul’ reference was because the politician had visited South Korea recently where he had met Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and discussed the 'political And Economic Situation'.

Dear Students of 🇮🇳,



No Indian student should allow Modi-Shah to divide 🇮🇳the way they are doing.



Students of 🇮🇳, you are the future of 🇮🇳 and 🇮🇳 is your future.



Let’s stand together and fight their hate. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 22, 2019

Hansal Mehta had recently taken a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He had then tweeted, “Was driving to Pune. Took longer than expected. And realised that Maharashtra has a CM but no government yet.”

Was driving to Pune. Took longer than expected. And realised that Maharashtra has a CM but no government yet. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 11, 2019

