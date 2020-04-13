Rahul Gandhi Suggests 'smart Upgrade In Lockdown' Ahead Of PM Modi's Address On Tuesday

Ahead of PM Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday - on the last day of the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, slammed the Centre, claiming nationwide lockdown has made farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers & business owners suffer. He advised that the country needs a “smart” upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots, allowing businesses to open. The current nationwide 21-day lockdown ends on Tuesday and the Centre has not confirmed an extension of the lockdown on a pan-India level.

The one-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery & suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers & business owners.



It needs a “smart” upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots & allowing businesses in other areas to gradually reopen. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, after People's Bank of China (PBoC) had bought a 1% stake in India's largest housing finance lenders - HDFC Ltd, Gandhi claimed that Indian corporates have become weak, making them attractive targets for takeovers. He added that the government must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian companies during the ongoing crisis. India's COVID-19 tally has risen to 9352 with 324 deaths.

Coronavirus hits global economy

The fear of the virus has disrupted business supply chains, while the number of positive cases has hit 18,77,205 cases and 1,16,814 deaths. Moody’s have estimated that coronavirus has increased the risk of a global recession as advanced countries United States, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Britain, and Korea battle the virus, but the UN has claimed that India and China may be spared. Analysts have said that as China is the largest supplier of raw materials and manufacturing hub for different industries - core industries like automobiles, metal and pharmaceuticals' trade were brought to a standstill due to China closing off its borders, but now is seeing action as China picks up manufacturing. Currently, the Indian economy is at a standstill, as the nation is at a lockdown till April 14 - with eight states including the richest state - Maharashtra, have extended lockdown till April 30.

