Rahul Gandhi To Lead Dharna Against CAA & NRC On Monday

Days after the absence of Congress' top leadership from the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to lead a dharna by his party in New Delhi on Monday. Informing about the development, sources said that the dharna will take place at Rajghat and that Opposition parties will also be the part of the protest. Earlier on December 20, Congress president Sonia Gandhi slammed the BJP over the ongoing anti-CAA protests across the country.

Informing further about Rahul Gandhi's dharna, sources said that he will sit on dharna at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi from 3-8 P.M. All senior leaders of the party, including party chief Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary of AICC Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be present. Meanwhile, internet services in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh were restored on Sunday. The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act had resulted in the internet services being suspended in the region on December 15 onwards.

The Supreme Court refused to stay the implementation of the amended Citizenship Act on Wednesday, however, decided to study its constitutional validity. A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and comprising of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Surya Kant has asked Centre to file a response by the second week of January, and the hearing has been scheduled for January 22. SC asks Attorney General, representing Centre, to consider using the audio-visual medium to make citizens aware of CAA.

Meanwhile, protests that erupted last week in opposition to the Citizenship Act, have refused to douse. Nation-wide protests by political parties, organisations and students were held on December 19, opposing the bill passed by the Parliament. Delhi, West Bengal, northeastern states, Uttar Pradesh, are already witnessing massive protests.

Political parties leading protests

In a statement earlier, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury called on all district committees to mobilise their workers to protest against the BJP-led government's “unconstitutional moves” on Wednesday. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been leading protest rallies in different parts of Kolkata for the past four days. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan was not allowed to enter the Madras University when the leader went to protest along with the students. He spoke to the students standing outside the gate, asking them to continue their agitation.

