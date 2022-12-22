Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Resumes From Haryana's Nuh Amid Covid Fears In Country

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Malab village in Haryana's Nuh amid COVID fear in the country following the surge in cases in several countries across the world. Notably, on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Gandhi and urged him to suspend the Yatra in the nation's interest, if the COVID protocol is not followed during the Walkathon.

However, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Nuh with several of the party workers and supporters flocking without facemasks and social distancing. As per the visuals, it seems that COVID protocol is not being followed in the Yatra even after Union Home Minister's letter to Rahul Gandhi.

Pictures from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Haryana's Nuh:

(Image credit: www.youtube.com/indiannationalcongress)

Health Minister asks Rahul to follow COVID protocols in Yatra

Expressing his concerns over the COVID cases, Health Minister Mandaviya stated, "COVID-19 guidelines must be strictly followed during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. "The use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented and it should be ensured that only vaccinated people participate in the march. And whoever is joining the march must be quarantined before and after taking part in the Yatra," Mandaviya said.

He further suggested, "If following COVID-19 protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra should be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency."

Health Ministry issues precautionary advisory

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in several countries including the US, China and Japan, on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health issued a fresh precautionary advisory for travellers in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya held a "COVID review" meeting in New Delhi to discuss the measures that could be taken in view of the sudden spurt of cases in neighbouring China and other countries.

Elaborating on the effectiveness of genome sequencing, the advisory said, "In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network."