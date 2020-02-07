Railway Ministry Shares Glimpses Of Cleaner & Modern Stations Across The Country

The Railways Ministry shared a video on Twitter on Thursday wherein they showed 14 stations that have been modernized in the last few years. The Ministry has taken up major projects to ensure that the stations are clean and passenger-friendly in terms of amenities as well as ambience.

Cleaner, good looking stations

भारतीय रेल अपने यात्रियों को आधुनिक सुविधाएं और आरामदायक यात्रा प्रदान करने के लिए लगातार प्रयासरत है।



इसके लिए देश भर में रेलवे स्टेशनों के पुनर्विकास और कायाकल्प का काम तेजी से चल रहा है। pic.twitter.com/B5tRcgugyF — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 6, 2020

The video showed Valsad (Gujarat), Chayapuri (Gujarat), Karnool (Andhra Pradesh), Warangal (Telangana), Shirdi Sainagar (Maharashtra), Salem (Tamil Nadu), Solapur (Maharashtra), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Dimapur (Nagaland), Durgapur (West Bengal), New Tinsukia (Assam), Rangia (Assam), Manduadih (Uttar Pradesh), and New Delhi railway station completely transformed to be cleaner, good looking and with modern facilities.

Attractive night view of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway station. pic.twitter.com/6lb7GLwLWy — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 27, 2020

The railways got a budgetary allocation of Rs 70,000 crore and an outlay for capital expenditure amounting to Rs 1.61 lakh crore, a paltry 3 percent more than the previous year, from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget for 2020-21 presented on Saturday.

Indian Railways is contributing to the development of the nation by connecting each and every corner of the country.



Dimapur, the first station of Nagaland has been made equipped with modern facilities which will prove to be important in the development there. pic.twitter.com/qZ7GfDXpUo — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 28, 2020

In the 2020-21 budget, funds of Rs 12,000 crore have been allocated for construction of new lines, Rs 2,250 crore for gauge conversion, Rs 700 crore for doubling, Rs 5,786.97 crore for rolling stock and Rs 1,650 crore for signalling and telecom. The allocation for rail passenger comfort this fiscal is Rs 2,725.63 crore. The budget also proposed freight loading at 1,265 MT, which is 42 MT (3.4 percent) incremental over RE 2019-20.

Inscribed title "I love Hubballi" with beautiful arrangement of leaves in premises of Hubballi Railway station is one of tourist attraction for thousands of rail commuters visiting the station. pic.twitter.com/HRSQJ97D2q — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 27, 2020

With an aim to build a seamless national cold supply chain for "perishables", Sitharaman also proposed setting up of a "Krishi Rail" through PPP arrangements. There will be refrigerated coaches in express and freight trains as well, she said. However, what will remain a major headache of the railways is the revenue expenditure, which includes an estimated salary payout of Rs 92,993.07 crore, about Rs 6,000 crore more than last year.

Beautiful makeover of the Salem railway station of Southern Railway.



This attractive station is equipped with all modern passenger amenities and facilities. pic.twitter.com/CGJRC4TUr5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 24, 2020

Attractive pictures of Hazaribagh Town Railway station in Dhanbad division of East Central Railway in the state of Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/VOTApd9HPc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2020

(Image credits: twitter.com/railminindia)