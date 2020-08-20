Railways Pulls Freight Traffic, Revenue Ahead Of Last Year's Level Inspite COVID Challenge

Inspite of challenges posed by the Coronavirus crisis, the Indian Railways has said it has achieved a significant milestone of pulling freight traffic ahead of last year's level and raking in higher revenues.

On 19 August, the freight loading was 3.11 million tonnes which is higher than last year for the same date (2.97 million tonnes) while the Indian Railways earned Rs. 306.1 Cr. from freight loading which is Rs. 5.28 Cr. higher than last year for the same date (300.82 Cr.).

In the Month of August 2020 till the 19th, the total freight loading is 57.47 million tonnes which is higher than last year for the same period (53.65 million tonnes). Revenue earned in the same period is Rs. 5461.21 Cr. from freight loading which is Rs. 25.9 Cr. higher than last year (5435.31 Cr).

Ramping up freight transport capacity

The state-run transporter listed some of the major novel freight initiatives it has taken including setting up of business development units at all three levels – Division, Zones, Railways Board. The speed of freight trains has been doubled from 23 kmph to 46 kmph.

In another achievement, the Railways recently opened up export traffic to Bangladesh for parcels, containers, and automobiles that are likely to raise the level of bilateral trade between the two neighbours. A 'Kisan Rail' has also been introduced and two trips on 7 and 14 August with multiple stoppages, carrying multiple commodities, and involving many parties were run from Devlali (Nashik) to Danapur (Patna).

The Railways is aiming to make huge strides in increasing the speed and volume of goods carried and the Ministry has drawn up plans to promote Railways’ freight service, making traders, businesses and suppliers aware of the benefits associated with transportation through the national transporter.

Railways Enhancing Exports Between 🇮🇳 & 🇧🇩



After the prompt delivery of 1st consignment, Railways is transporting another set of 118 trucks from Haldi Road Station in Uttarakhand to Benapole in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/wqgfdCACA4 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 20, 2020

Railway Transforms Freight Transportation: Through efficient, economical, safe & environment-friendly transport, businesses can ensure hassle-free delivery of goods via Indian Railways. pic.twitter.com/TBvP3TtUZN — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 19, 2020

(Image credit: Piyush Goal/Twitter)

