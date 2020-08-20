Prayagraj Division Of North Central Railways Creates 'track Cycle' Worth Rs 3000

The Prayagraj division of the North Central Railways has innovated a 'track cycle' which can be used by the Railway inspection and maintenance staff to travel to any site to mitigate track problems. This can help the Railways staff travel conveniently and reach a location without any hassle. The 'track cycle' is budget-friendly as well and costs Rs 3000 only.

'Track Cycle'

North Central Railways, Prayagraj Division has developed a 'track cycle' which can be used by the Railways staff to travel on the train lines. This cycle will reduce the response time to mitigate track glitches and makes it easier to maintain the railway tracks. This innovative 'track cycle' created by the Prayagraj Mandal is cost-effective.

Read | Indian Railways Mulls Health Insurance Cover For Employees

Read | Private Train-runners Given Conditions To Pick Halts; Historic 2023 Railway Pilot Detailed

"This 'track cycle' weighs 25 kgs which makes it convenient for the trackman to put it on the tracks or remove it even if he is alone. The making cost of this cycle is a mere 3000 rupees. A total of four people can travel using this cycle at a time. This allows the trackmen to reach any location on the tracks faster and make the railways more efficient in resolving problems and reduce the train detention due to track glitches," said Ajit Singh, the CPRO of North Central Railway.

Read | MS Dhoni Hailed By Ex-employers Indian Railways In Heartening Tweet, Netizens Applaud

The North Central Railway covers the railway stations of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana. This includes the Gaziabad to Mughalsarai (Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction) and Palwal to Bina area. According to the North Central Railway CPRO, Ajit Singh the New Delhi-Howrah and New Delhi-Mumbai routes are the busiest and have a large number of trains running.

Read | Indian Railways Shares Pics Of Beautification Work At Tirur Station, Netizens Impressed

"Due to the high density of trains running on the New-Delhi Howrah and New-Delhi Mumbai routes, it's essential that these routes remain in the best possible condition. It is important that our assets, especially the railway tracks remain in top-class condition and receive proper maintenance. But in order to do that, a trackman has to travel on foot which takes a lot of effort and time. The 'track cycle' is a great solution innovated by the Prayagraj Mandal that aims to reduce this effort and time. Because even if a trackman travels by road it takes them a long time as the roads are not close to the railway tracks. This forces the railway officials and staff to take a longer route to reach a glitch site," said CPRO Ajit Singh.

Read | Yogi's UP Government Renames Manduadih Railway Station As Banaras Railway Station

Read | Central Railway Procures Two Drones For Mumbai Division

(With inputs from ANI)