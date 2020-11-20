Railways Rolls Out Double-decker Coach With 160 Kmph Speed Potential

Indian Railways' coach manufacturing unit, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala on Wednesday has rolled out a semi high-speed double-decker coach that can run at a top speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour (kmph), according to the Railways ministry.

"This double decker coach with 160 kmph speed potential was rolled out today (Wednesday) in presence of RCF''s General Manager Ravinder Gupta and the coach will now be sent to Research and Design Standard Organization (RDSO Lucknow) for further oscillation trials before putting in commercial service," the statement read.

About the double-decker coach

The new double-decker coach has a capacity of 120 seats and is equipped with modern amenities and design. The upper deck of the coach can accommodate 50 passengers and while the lower deck can seat 48. Also, the middle deck on the rear ends has 16 seats on one side and six on the other, the ministry informed. Additionally, the coach is also optimised aisle width for a comfortable journey, overhead luggage rack, plush interiors, mobile and laptop charging sockets, GPS-based passenger information system and LED destination board among other passenger-centric features, the Railways added.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the RCF for leading from the front in indigenous development and innovation.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the RCF for leading from the front in indigenous development and innovation.



Take a glimpse of new generation Double Decker AC Chair Car Coach, capable of running at 160 kmph. RDSO will conduct safety trials before Railways inducts this coach into operations. pic.twitter.com/M613A7d0Kc — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 18, 2020

CCTV cameras and fire, smoke detection system installed

The Railway further informed that the entry to the passenger area is through automatic sliding doors and a mini pantry is also built-in each coach to store and serve hot or chilled refreshments to passengers.

"Literally riding on air, the coach has advanced state-of-the-art air spring suspension system fitted on the advanced FIAT design of bogies. Additionally, CCTV cameras and fire and smoke detection system have been installed for safety and security of onboard passengers," it added.

RCF is the only production unit in the country which has produced double-decker coaches for the Indian Railways. In the 1990s, the first batch of non-AC double-decker coaches was manufactured by the RCF on a conventional 'ICF-type' design pattern and thereafter the first AC double-decker coach with 130-kmph speed potential was rolled out in March 2010. Meanwhile, UDAY Double Decker coaches were produced with more features later in March 2019.

(With agency inputs) (Screengrab: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)