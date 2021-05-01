Railways Set To Provide COVID-19 Care Coaches To Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra

In view of the unprecedented hike in COVID-19 infections nationwide, the Ministry of Railways has mobilised additional COVID-19 care coaches to be utilised in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Railway ministry has, through its multi-prolonged initiatives, deployed nearly 4000 isolation coaches with almost 64000 beds while strengthening capabilities and endeavours of the nation in a united fight against COVID-19. To work concurrently with the States and in a bid to reach out swiftly, the Railway has drawn a de-centralised plan of action empowering zones and divisions to work out their memorandum of agreement for cohesive action.

An official release from the Ministry informed,

"These isolation coaches can be easily moved and positioned at places of demand on the Indian Railways network."

Coaches allotted basis States' demand

At present, 191 coaches have been handed over to various States for COVID-19 care with a bed capacity of 2990 beds. Isolation coaches are presently utilised at Delhi, Maharashtra (Ajni ICD, Nandrubar), Madhya Pradesh (Tihi near Indore). The Railways has also positioned 50 coaches at major cities of Uttar Pradesh like Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad. As per district authorities demand, isolation coaches are also being deployed for Jabalpur.

The updated position of the utility of these coaches positioned in the States are as follows:

At Maharashtra (Nandrubar), in the last two days, 6 new admissions were registered as on date while 10 patients discharged after the isolation period. 43 COVID-19 patients are currently utilising the facility. Cumulatively up to now, 92 admissions were registered with 57 subsequent discharge of patients by State Health Authorities. 314 beds are available.

In Delhi, the Railway has cratered to the full demand of the State government demand for 75 COVID-19 care coaches with a capacity of 1200 beds. 50 coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti and 25 coaches at Anand Vihar stations. 4 admissions were registered as of date with 1 patient discharged. 1196 beds are available.

While in Madhya Pradesh, as against State's demand for 2 coaches, the Ratlam Division of Western Railway has deployed 22 coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi station near Indore. 6 patients are admitted. At Bhopal, 20 coaches are deployed. At this facility, 20 admissions with 4 patients discharged. 276 beds are available at this facility.

In Uttar Pradesh, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by the State government, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad. This facility has 800 beds capacity.