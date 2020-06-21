Ministry Of Railways To Ease Procurement Norms With The Aim To Enhance Transparency

In a bid to enhance transparency, efficiency and ease of doing business, Indian Railways has taken one more important step to ease the procurement system in the network. As per extant procurement norms of Indian Railways, identified Safety and Critical items where quality is of paramount importance, are procured from Vendors approved by its nominated vendor approving agencies for the item.

Recently, the decision has been taken that a Vendor, approved for an item by any of the Vendor Approving Agency of Indian Railways shall be considered as Approved vendor by all Railway Units for that particular item. This decision shall not only save the time and effort of vendors significantly doing away with the need of approaching multiple vendors approving agencies for participating in tenders of all Railway units, but also increase the competition in public procurement making it more economical and efficient.

This shall also promote better utilization of manufacturing capacity of industry in India, helping the cause of "Make in India."

Previously vendor-approved at one establishment was not automatically eligible to be considered for procurement at other establishments and they had to apply for approval at multiple establishments to get considered. Now even the Railways would have more options to choose from in a transparent manner.

READ: Railways’ freight earning picks up, registers more than 90% loading till June 17: Official

READ: Paying tributes, Western Railways paints murals of COVID warriors outside raliway station

How Railways Trying To Keep Isolation Coaches Cool

From using bamboo chicks and bubble-wraps to heat-resistant coating and portable coolers, the Railways is trying innovative ways to beat the heat inside isolation coaches deployed to treat coronavirus patients. In a statement, the Railways said on Friday that cover-sheets are also being placed over these coaches -- deployed in five states to work as Covid care centres -- to keep the interiors cool.

Bubble-wrap films are being applied on the coaches, which are expected to bring the inside temperatures down by up to one degree Celsius, it said. Also, the Northern Railways coated the roof of isolation coaches with heat-reflective paint as a trial and found that the temperature inside can be reduced up to 2.2°C using this method, it said.

READ: Bamboo chicks, bubble-wraps, coolers: How Railways trying to keep isolation coaches cool

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: PM shares benefit of Yoga to boost immunity; total cases 410,461