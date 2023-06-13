Rain lashes Goa, beach activities comes to standstill

With the pre-monsoon spell in Goa, all activities on beaches have come to a standstill and lifeguards have installed red flags at vulnerable spots, an official said on Monday.

The beach shacks, which are allotted by the state tourism department, are dismantled as the seashore wears a deserted look. At many beaches, crowds are thinned due to the rising water level, a phenomenon associated with the southwest monsoon.

A senior official from Drishti Marine, a lifeguard agency, said due to the weather conditions and the onset of the monsoon, beaches will be closed for swimming and other activities including water sports.

He said heavy rainfall and high waves are expected to hit the shore during monsoon due to which the people are advised to stay away. The official said red flags are being placed at different places warning tourists against venturing into the sea.

Moreover, cyclone Biparjoy, a very severe cyclonic storm, is approaching the coast of western India. The cyclone is expected to hit the Kutch region of Gujarat on Thursday with wind speeds going up to 150 kilometres an hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert on June 14 and a red alert for June 15 in all districts of Gujarat. Alerts have also been sounded in several other states, including Maharashtra. Rescue teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and others have been deployed.