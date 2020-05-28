Rain Likely To Bring Some Respite From Heat In North & Central India: IMD Official

Amid the rising mercury levels in North India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that respite from the heat is on the way. Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that there would be a slight fall in the heat intensity in the northern and central part of India from today. He added that a western disturbance (WD) was expected soon in the north originating from the Himalayan region.

"Heat intensity is likely to decrease from today as a western disturbance is likely to bring light rainfall over the western Himalayan region," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Post the departure of Cyclone Amphan in the north-east, the IMD official stated that winds would be moving from the Bay of Bengal towards north-west and central India. Light showers are expected in these parts. "Moreover, winds coming from the Bay of Bengal will also result in spells of rainfall in the north-west and central India," he said.

Previously, the IMD had predicted dust and thunderstorms in several parts of north India on May 29 and May 30, bringing the much-needed relief from the intense heatwave. The influence of the western disturbance and an east-west trough in lower levels is likely to result in the occurrence of rain-thunderstorm from May 28-30, according to the weather body.

Maximum temperatures over plains of north India are likely to recede from May 28 onwards with a substantial reduction of heatwave conditions from May 29, said the IMD official.

