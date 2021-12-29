Raipur Dharam Sansad Organisers Slam Monk For Abusing Mahatma Gandhi; To Hold Event Again

Amid the furore over the Dharam Sansad in Raipur, orgnaisers of the event have asserted that they will hold the event again after it was cut short due to Kalicharan's comments. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Neelkanth Seva Sansthan founder Neelkanth Tripathi condemned Kalicharan Maharaj's words against Mahatma Gandhi. He urged the administration to take action on the controversial godman.

Dharam Sansad organisers slam Kalicharan

Tripathi added that all seers were instructed that they must talk only about Sanatan Dharma on stage, but Kalicharan made political remarks. "When I tried to stop him (Kalicharan) he scolded me from the stage and told me sit down. Whatever he said after that is his personal opinion. What is our fault if some guest misbehaves? But we are giving full co-operation to govt," said Tripathi.

He added, "We had seen videos of his (Kalicharan) songs and thought youth will get motivated by it, hence we invited him. After his (controversial) speech, Kalicharan left on the same day at 8 PM, without informing. I don't know where he went as I am not in contact with him".

Dharam Sansad in Raipur abuses Gandhi

In the Dharam Sansad in Raipur, Akola-based Kalicharan Maharaj claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politcs and were aided by Gandhi. Thanking Godse, Kalicharan blames the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims). He also stated that Hindus were not prepared to do riots as police were slaves of the administration, govts, politicians.

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. That *expletive* Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse ji fro killing him. Oppression is necessary to control these people (Muslims), otherwise, they become cancer," said Kalicharan.

Aggrieved at Kalicharan's blatantly communal speech, another Hindu leader Mahant Ram Sunder Das boycotted the event, walking off the stage. Questioning the audience as to why they clapped for Kalicharan's speech, has asked 'Was Gandhi really a traitor?' to low murmurs of 'No'. Stating that this was not the agenda of Dharam Sansad, he distanced himself from the event.

Slamming the communal speech, AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressed shock at the insult to the Father of our nation. Similarly, Congress too stated that one may have ideological differences with Gandhiji, but no one has the right to insult him. The party's leaders lauded Das for standing up to Kalicharan stating 'A Hindu cannot remain silent at insult of Gandhi'. An FIR has been registered at Tikrapara police station on the complaint of Pramod Dubey against Kalicharan Maharaj for his abuse against Gandhi.