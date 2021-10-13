Raise Incidents Like Lakhimpur Each Time, Not Just Where BJP Is In Power: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday called the death of the four farmers in the Lakhimpur violence 'condemnable', saying that similar instances happening elsewhere were also of equal concern. Speaking at an event in the Harvard Kennedy School in the U.S., Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that such issues should be raised every time they occur, and not only when they happen in a state where the BJP is in power.

Responding to a question on Lakhimpur violence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on it, Sitharaman said, "It's nice of you to have picked up that one incident which is absolutely condemnable, every one of us says that. Equally, there are instances happening elsewhere, is my concern."

"India has issues of such nature happening in very many different parts of the country equally. I would like you, and many others, including Dr Amartya Sen, who all know India, to raise it at every time when it happens, not just raise it when it suits us because it's a state where BJP is in power, one of my cabinet colleague's son is probably in trouble, and also assume that it's actually them who did it and not anybody else. Due course of justice will also have a complete inquiry process to establish it," she added.

On being asked about the alleged 'defensive' reaction of senior leaders on the incident which involved the son of a BJP Minister she said that it was a matter of being 'defensive for India'. "It's not being defensive about my party or my Prime Minister. It's being defensive about India. I will talk for India, I will talk for justice for the poor. I will not be mocked at. And if it is mocking, I will be defensive to stand up and say 'Sorry, let's talk on facts''. That's my answer for you," she added.

Sitharaman backs Farm Laws

Allaying concerns on the Farm Laws, the Finance Minister reiterated that the agricultural reforms had been in the making for almost a decade and every stakeholder had been consulted in the process. She added that to date, there had not been any particular aspect of the Law that was being questioned. "When the farm laws were brought in the Lok Sabha, there was an elaborate discussion and the agriculture minister gave his reply as well. It was only when it came to the Rajya Sabha, there was a lot of noise and disturbance," she said.

"We are willing to talk about it, tell us that one particular aspect in any one of the three laws. Till date, we have not had even one particular aspect which is being questioned. And therefore, the protesters are not sure on what score they are protesting, what is it that they are objecting," she added.

