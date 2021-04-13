Raisina Dialogue: PM Modi To 'unite World's Best Strategic Thinkers' In 6th Edition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 6th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday. President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen will also join the Inaugural Session as chief guests.. The dialogue will be held virtually from April 13 to 16.

Uniting world’s best strategic thinkers!



The 6th edition of @raisinadialogue kicks off tomorrow.



PM @narendramodi will address the inaugural session which will have President of Rwanda and Prime Minister of Denmark as the Chief Guests. #Raisina2021https://t.co/JmCR9YRMl7 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 12, 2021

At least 50 sessions will take place with the participation of 150 speakers from 50 countries and multilateral organizations, according to the organizers. Several world leaders and dignitaries are participating in the dialogue which is being jointly organized by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Observer Research Foundation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the organizers have decided to hold the dialogue virtually.

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will also participate in the conference, in one of the subsequent sessions. The MEA, in a statement, said the event will also see the presence of Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Sweden; Anthony Abbott, former prime minister of Australia; and Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand. Foreign Ministers of Portugal, Slovenia, Romania, Singapore, Nigeria, Japan, Italy, Sweden, Australia, Kenya, Chile, Maldives, Iran, Qatar, and Bhutan will also participate, it said.

Raisina Dialogue co-organized by MEA

The Raisina Dialogue is an annual geopolitical event that is co-organized by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) along with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). It is basically designed to explore the prospects and opportunities for Asian integration as well as Asia’s integration with the rest of the world. It is also predicated on India’s vital role in the Indian Ocean Region and how the nation along with its allies can further build a more stable regional and world order.

The conference is a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral meeting involving decision-makers including but not limited to Foreign, Defence, and even Finance Ministers from several countries, high-level government officials and policy practitioners, leading personalities from business and industry, and members of the strategic community, media, and academia.

Image: RaisinaDialogue(Twitter)/PTI