Raj Thackeray Makes Deep Statement On PM Modi & Bal Thackeray Before Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan

Ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray thanked the Narendra Modi government for its efforts during the judicial battle for the Ram temple. In a statement issued on the eve of the Bhumi Pujan, the MNS chief said that "the day will be etched in history as one of the most auspicious days of Independent India."

'I wholeheartedly thank Narendra Modi govt'

“This struggle has been a relentless story and be it either the judicial battle or creating a riveting atmosphere of consensus, the efforts made by the Narendra Modi government have been remarkable and I wholeheartedly thank them for the same,” the MNS statement tweeted by Thackeray said.

“Presently, we are amidst an ongoing corona pandemic, but this did not stop the countless Indians with their burning desire of making the Ram Mandir dream come true. I am confident that it’s this very spirit and strength that will pull India out of this coronavirus crisis as well,” the statement added.

The MNS chief remembering Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray said that "he should have been there to witness this. His happiness would have been unparalleled."

Raj rejects cousin Uddhav's suggestion

Earlier, Raj Thackeray had rejected Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion of conducting Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir via video conference. Maintaining that Ram Mandir should be constructed, he opined that the Bhoomi Pujan was a matter of pride for him and his party. At the same time, he urged for the Bhoomi Pujan function to be delayed by two months so that it can be celebrated with great fervour.

To buttress his point, the MNS chief contended that people were not in the right state of mind owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, the devotees shall be to enjoy the moment once the fear of novel coronavirus decreases. Raj Thackeray reiterated that he would be overjoyed once the Ram Mandir is constructed.

Raj Thackeray remarked, "Ram Mandir should be constructed. This is my position I have always taken in public meetings. The Bhoomi Pujan is an extremely proud moment for me and my family. "

He added, "But I don’t think this is the time for Bhoomi Pujan. People are not in the right state of mind currently. If it happens, well and good. But I will get real joy when the temple is constructed. I don’t know why they have decided this now. The Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir must happen with great fervour. E-Bhoomi pujan is not a good idea. It was okay if happened after two months. When the fear goes away, then people will be able to enjoy it."

