Raj Thackeray's Son Amit Writes To CM Uddhav Over Pressure Built By Schools On Parents

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and son of party chief Raj Thackeray, Amit Thackeray on Tuesday has written to CM Uddhav over the alleged pressure built by schools on parents to pay fees amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Amit stated that despite the govt's resolution (GR), dated May 8 directed all educational institutions in the state not to hike their fees, some schools have violated the order.

'Injustice to the parents'

Amit Thackeray said that the order was not followed by some English Medium Schools, which includes many CBSE, ICSE and IB regulated ones. The letter claims that a few parents have been threatened that their child will be expelled from the schools if they do not pay the fee on time. The letter also says that few parents who do not have the money should take loans from "private financial companies" to pay the fee. "This is an injustice to the parents," it said.

He elaborated that MNS has received complaints of schools increasing the fees. In the letter, Amit said that the schools were expected to behave in such a way during these difficult times and they are violating the orders of the judiciary as well. He then

appealed to CM Uddhav to ensure that these English medium schools run by private boards do not increase the school fees and do not put pressure on parents to pay the fees.

Here is the copy of the letter:

Bombay HC grants interim stay on the GR

On May 8, the state government issued the resolution, saying no educational institution in the state shall hike fees for the academic year 2020-21. The GR also directed all the institutions not to collect any balance fees of the year 2019-20 or fees for 2020-21 at one go, but give parents an option to deposit the same monthly or quarterly.

The resolution was issued by the government under the powers conferred on it vide the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Aggrieved by the GR, several educational trusts representing private unaided and private unaided minority schools affiliated to different boards, such as the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and international boards, approached HC, seeking for it to be quashed and set aside.

The Maharashtra government is not empowered to issue an order interfering with the fees structure of private unaided schools or schools of other boards, the Bombay High Court said while granting an interim stay on a government resolution prohibiting fee hike this year.

The court, however, noted that it was mindful of the difficulties faced by parents in these testing times. "Therefore, we feel that the management of the private unaided schools may consider providing an option to the students/ parents to pay the fee in such installments as is considered reasonable and also to allow them the option to pay the fee online, the court said.

The court granted an interim stay on the implementation of the resolution and posted the matter for further hearing on August 11.

(with PTI inputs)