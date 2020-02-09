Raj Thackeray Questions Indian Muslims Protesting Against CAA At MNS Rally

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday questioned anti-CAA protests by Muslims, stating that it is difficult to understand their agitation as the new law not meant for them. Thackeray, who was addressing a mega rally in Mumbai demanding the ouster of Pakistani-Bangladeshi infiltrators living in the country, asked, "To whom are you showing your strength?"

Praising the BJP-led government for CAA, he said, "I do not understand why Muslims are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. CAA is not for the Muslims who were born here." He said the CAA law made in 1949 during the partition was different from the amended law. "I praised the government when they do good things like scrapping of Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir, implementation of CAA among others," Thackeray said.

Raj Thackeray backs CAA

Backing the Centre's amended Citizenship Act, he said that people were opposing the act claiming constitutionality. He stated that the minorities in the three countries who were being persecuted were Hindus. Quashing the need to accept Muslims being persecuted in Pakistan, he questioned why, stating 'India is not anyone's Dharamshala'. "These people are opposing citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Who are they? Hindus. They say take oppressed Muslims from there also. Why?" he questioned.

Earlier MNS posters stating 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise, you will be driven out in MNS style' were seen at Panvel in Raigad district on February 4. The posters also featured MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray, who was recently inducted into the party. Thackeray had earlier said, "There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally."

MNS recently put posters declaring 'India is not for Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators'. The rally witnessed thousands of MNS supporters waving its saffron flag marching from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan, while posters declared 'infiltrators are not my brothers and sisters'. Thackeray who gained fame for his party's 'Marathi manoos' stance, has now taken a larger national stance against migration. At his Maha Adhiveshan rally on January 23, Raj Thackeray accepted that there could be a debate on CAA but choosing to focus on the 'remove infiltrators' pitch but has not vocally come out in support to a nationwide NRC.

(With ANI inputs)