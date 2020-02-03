Amit Thackeray Debuts Alongside Dad Raj In MNS Anti-'Bangladeshi Intruders' Poster

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) put up warning posters against 'Bangladeshi intruders' at several places in Mumbai's Panvel. Through the posters, that included the face of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son, Amit Thackeray, who was inducted into the party last month, MNS threatened Bangladeshi 'intruders' to leave the country, or else they would be removed in 'MNS' style'. The party further alleged that plenty of those from Bangladeshi is working as labourers at construction sites in Navi Mumbai. Reportedly, the party is also set to hold a mega rally against the Pakistani and Bangladeshi intruders on February 9.

The poster that included newspaper cut-outs of various articles also had two faces representing the party--Raj and Amit Thackeray. After the party took a swift turn as a 'Hindutva' party after holding a pro-Maharashtra stand also inducted Raj Thackeray's son in politics in January. While Amit Thackeray joined the party led by his father, however, no decision has been taken yet on the role that he would play. In conversation with Republic on January 23, in his first response, Amit Thackeray said that he discusses 'every other issue' with his father apart from politics and that he can give a 'clear picture' of his role in MNS.

He said, "I can speak to sir, and give you a clear picture. Right now, I was just tensed about giving a speech." When questioned if his father, Raj, guided him prior to his induction, in response Amit said, "Except politics, we discuss on every issue." Amit Thackeray's entry into politics comes after his cousin and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray won the Worli constituency by contesting his first elections. Aaditya Thackeray was launched by late Bal Thackeray almost a decade ago. Aaditya Thackeray also heads the Yuva Sena, and similarly, Amit Thackeray is likely to lead MNS' youth wing.

MNS on CAA, NRC

After supporting Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for a week, Raj Thackeray backtracked from his initial stand to oppose the controversial citizenship law. Reportedly, Raj Thackeray has now opposed CAA but backed the nation-wide NRC as he wants to remove the illegal immigrants.

"Those Muslims who are loyal to India are definitely ours. Contributions of APJ Abdul Kalam, Zaheer Khan, Javed Akhtar, etc., can never be undermined. I support the central government in their move to evict the illegal (ghuskhor) Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslim," Raj Thackeray had said on January 24. Shifting gears from opposing the BJP till the Lok Sabha elections, to harness Maratha pride and Hindutva, Raj Thackeray is presumably treading the same path his uncle Balasaheb trod- eyeing to truly live his legacy.

