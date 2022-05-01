Raj Thackeray's Aurangabad Rally Under Police Scanner; Footages To Be Probed For Breaches

After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray delivered a fiery speech in a jam-packed venue in Aurangabad, also being called Sambhajinagar by his followers, the whole event came under the scanner of the police on Sunday. Republic has now learnt that the police will be listening to the tape of his speech, and will also be monitoring the CCTV footage of the entire event to see if the conditions laid down by the administration were followed.

According to sources, there were in total 16 conditions laid down by the administration, and violation of any one of them would make the organizers liable for action. The conditions laid down by the administration included- No noise pollution, proper arrangement for ladies and children, no use of animals, no vehicular rallies or processions before or after the meeting, no comments on religion, province ethnicity, or caste, no disrespecting any individual or community among others.

'You cannot block me': Raj Thackeray thunders over opponents

During his one-hour long speech, Thackeray threw light on his prior rallies in Mumbai, and the subsequent one in Thane and highlighted how it had become a 'talking point' for the whole country. The MNS supremo stated that thereafter, several MNS workers approached him to conduct a rally in Sambhajinagar, and he hinted that there were many more rallies coming up.

"I will hold rallies in Marathawada. I will go to the Vidarbha region, Konkan, Western Maharashtra... There is no point in trying to block my rallies- just like you cannot stop the rising sun, you cannot stop my rallies," he said.

In the address to the public in Sambhajinagar on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Raj Thackeray reminded the people of the state 'Who they were.' From Alauddin Khilji to Aurangzeb, he one by one narrated all the episodes of what he referred to as the glorious history of the Marathi speaking state, with a special mention of Shivaji Maharaj who, he claimed, was not a person but an ideology. Imbibing him, Thackeray said, could help the people win the world.

Having narrated the episodes of history, Thackeray contrasted it with the present and attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The MNS leader specifically targeted NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and accused him of creating a wedge between the people of the state by indulging in caste politics. Not just that, he also reitered the ultimatum earlier given with respect to loudspeakers.