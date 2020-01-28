Rajasthan: 18 People Who Returned From China To Be Screened For 28 Days

While no positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, the government is taking all possible necessary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Screening of passengers has commenced at the airports, returning from infected countries like China and Nepal. On Tuesday, 18 persons from Rajasthan, who have recently returned from China, will be screened continuously for 28 days.

About the review meeting

Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (medical and health) Rohit Kumar Singh on Tuesday convened a meeting to review the arrangements made for prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment related to the deadly coronavirus and issued necessary guidelines.

Singh also sought information on a particular patient who has been quarantined in the SMS Hospital after being suspected of having caught the coronavirus. He also directed the Rural Health Additional Director Ravi Prakash Sharma and the IDSP state Nodal Officer Praveen Aswal to visit the airport regularly and inspect the screening of passengers and the arrangements made for public awareness in the matter.

The condition of both the patient admitted to SMS Hospital, as well as of the other 18 passengers living in their homes, are being closely monitored and all are presently healthy. A sample of the patient admitted in the SMS Hospital has been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for examination.

Precautions to be taken by the passengers

Singh also advised that all passengers returning from China and their family members undergo continuous screening for 28 days and conduct tests. He instructed the concerned officials to submit a progress report on the matter daily at 10.30 a.m. The Additional Chief Secretary directed that thermal scanners be used at the airport in screening for coronavirus among passengers of international flights.

Publicity material has been displayed at the airport to give necessary information related to the coronavirus. The meeting was attended by the Additional Director Rural Health and the State Nodal Officer IDSP, medical doctors Rambabu Sharma, Ajit Singh and Bharti Malhotra from the Department of Microbiology.

J&K Government Orders Corona Virus Screening At Airports

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has also ordered screening of people at airports arriving from China, Nepal, and other countries, where the confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported. Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered the establishment of a Control room in the office of State Surveillance Office at Srinagar and Jammu as a part of an action plan to prevent the spread of the virus in the Union Territory.

The Government also issued an advisory to all the districts as well as announcements to be made on railway stations, airports besides other measures.

