Rajasthan: 4-year-old Who Fell Into 90-feet-deep Borewell, Rescued After 16 Hours

A four-year-old boy fell into an over 90-feet-deep open borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Thursday morning, while he was playing at a field in Lachhari village. However, on Friday, he was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, and some locals after 16 long hours.

After the rescue operation, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Kumar Yadav was quoted by ANI saying, "The child, Anil has been rescued with joint efforts of all. He is safe and admitted to the hospital where he is under doctors' observation. The Three NDRF teams from Gandhi Nagar, Vadodara, and Ajmer were involved in the operation along with one SDRF team."

Before the boy was rescued, oxygen was being pumped into the borewell using a pipe so that the child does not suffocate, and some food was also dropped inside for him, informed officials. Station House Officer (SHO), Sanchore, Praveen Kumar Acharya said the rescue was delayed by a few hours in the absence of required expertise for such an operation.

Rajasthan Govt Imposes Strict Lockdown From May 10

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24 under which marriage functions, intrastate movement have also been disallowed. Marriage functions will be allowed only after May 31. The amount is given for the booking of marriage gardens, band, etc. will be either returned or adjusted later. However, marriages will be permitted only in courts or at home in the presence of a maximum of 11 people, according to a state cabinet decision.

Many restrictions were already in force in the state under 'Red Alert Public Discipline Fortnight' which have been made stringent on the basis of the suggestions given by a group of five ministers during a meeting of the council of ministers.

Barring emergency vehicles, no other vehicle, both private and public transport, will be permitted. Places of worship will be closed, MGNREGA works will be suspended and movement from one city/village to another city/village within the state will be prohibited.