Rajasthan Administrative Service Exam: 3 Sisters Crack The Exam Together, CM Congratulates

Anshu, Reetu, and Suman, sisters from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, passed the state's administrative exam, joining their two sisters Roma and Manju who already hold administrative positions. All five sisters are now Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers, the offspring of a farmer, Sahdev Saharan. Saharan completed eighth grade, whereas his wife Luxmi had no formal education. Anshu was ranked 31st in OBC, Reetu 96th, and Suman 98th. Reetu is the newest addition to the group.

In 2010, Roma passed the RAS exam. She was the family's first RAS officer. She is currently employed as a Block Development Officer in the Jhunjhunu district of Sujangarh. Manju passed the RAS test in 2017 and now works for the Hanumangarh Cooperative Department in Nohar.

A post by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan revealed the news on Twitter.

Such a good news. Anshu, Reetu and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Today all three got selected in RAS together. Making father & family proud. pic.twitter.com/n9XldKizy9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2021

CM Ashok Gehlot showers appreciation

In Rajasthan, the final results of the RAS 2018 were declared on Tuesday, July 13 by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister, congratulated the toppers via Twitter.

Congratulations to Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao, who topped #RASexam, Tonk's Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd & 3rd positions respectively & to all who have cleared the exam. It’s a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication.

My best wishes to them. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 14, 2021

"Congratulations to Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao, who topped RAS exam, Tonk's Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd & 3rd positions respectively & to all who have cleared the exam. It's a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication. My best wishes to them," he tweeted.