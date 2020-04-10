UP Govt Ensures Doorstep Delivery In 15 Sealed Hotspot Districts Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Doorstep delivery of essential items is being ensured to people in COVID-19 hotspot areas in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said on Friday. This comes after the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop the spread of the infection, announcing curfew-like restrictions.

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a video conference with 75 district officials, asking them to ensure that a 100 per cent lockdown is followed strictly in all the areas declared as hotspots in the state. The chief minister also directed the authorities to take every necessary precaution, including sealing off of the entire area, even if a single COVID-19 case comes to light.

Speaking at a press conference, Awasthi said that the hotspot areas in 15 districts have a population of 5.31 lakh and added that doorstep delivery is ensured there. Food packets are also being provided there.

The secretary said that the Uttar Pradesh government will soon allow people from abroad to donate money in UP Covid Care Fund. He said that fruits and vegetables are being sold through 42,347 mobile vans in the state. He said that ration has been distributed to 2.75 crore people who have cards.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to contain the spread of the infection, announcing curfew-like restrictions. The restrictions in these pockets will be stricter than those under the lockdown already in place. Unlike in the lockdown so far, people will not be allowed to go out to buy groceries. Officials said the administration will ensure doorstep delivery of items like vegetables and milk in these clusters.

Passes issued to allow essential movement is cancelled in these hotspots which will remain sealed up to April 15 morning, when the current three-week nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end. In addition to the creation of these containment zones, the government said it is doubling testing for coronavirus. About 1,500 tests will now be conducted in the state every day and will make wearing face covers mandatory for those moving out of their homes.

The identified hotspots include 22 clusters in Agra, 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 each in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Kanpur, seven in Meerut and four each in Varanasi, Sahanaranpur and Maharajganj. There are three hotspots in Shamli, Bulandshahr, Basti and Firozabad, and one each in Bareilly and Sitapur. State capital Lucknow has eight major and four minor coronavirus clusters.

