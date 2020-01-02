Rajasthan Board Allegedly Asks Pak Hindu Refugee To Provide Proof To Appear For 12th Exams

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday, January 1, allegedly asked a Pakistani Hindu refugee to provide eligibility certificate to appear for the board examination of 12th standard. The examination is scheduled later this year. The refugee, identified as Dami Kohli, had come to India from Sindh in Pakistan two years ago due to religious prosecution. Currently, she is living in Aanganwa refugee camp in Rajasthan and is studying science in a local school.

Kohli demands 'Right to Education'

According to the refugee, she has given all the required proof and demanded her right to education. She said, "I took admission in the school in 2018. I studied there for the whole year and passed the 11th standard. I have my marksheet as well. Only one month is left for the board exams and the school has given me a notice stating that I will not be allowed to appear for the examination."

Activist Hindu Singh Sodha stated that the girl had completed her 10th standard from the Pakistan Board. However, she moved to India due to religious persecution. "I am really shocked to see that the Board has returned her form," he said, adding that he couldn't understand what specific formalities they needed.

State Education Minister writes to Pakistan embassy

The State Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasara stated that the Pakistani Hindu refugee will be allowed to appear for the board examination "even if the government changes the rules." He further added that they have written a letter to the Pakistan Embassy seeking information about their syllabus. They will further compare both the syllabuses.

He said, "If we get a positive response from them, we will definitely allow her. Even if we get a negative response from them, we will change rules and will allow her."

(WITH ANI INPUTS)