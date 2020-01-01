MDMK Chief Vaiko Calls Out AIADMK Govt For Arresting Journos Who Interviewed SL Refugees

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko condemned the arrest of two journalists by Kanyakumari district police. The two journalists were arrested for interviewing Sri Lankan Tamil refugees on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

'State government has become fascist'

Speaking to the media in Chennai, he said, "This shows how All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government has become fascist. It is not fair to arrest people who are protesting against the CAA. Why has the CAA been brought about like a surgical strike? They want India to be a Hindu nation."

The two journalists who were booked are Sindhu and Ramkumar. They have been booked under non-bailable sections.

There have been multiple protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which was passed in Parliament the last month. The protests began initially in North East but spread across the country. The crackdown against the protestors has also been intense, with Chennai police detaining eight people, including five young women from Besant Nagar on Sunday morning for drawing kolams. Among the detained were three lawyers who were trying to defend those who were arrested.

The protesters had planned to draw anti-CAA kolams between 7 am and 10 am in Besant Nagar and the police said that they did not have permission to do so. All those who were detained were later released after 10 am after cases were registered under IPC Sections 143 (Unlawful assembly) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The arrest outraged citizens as well as members of politicals parties. DMK members MK Stalin and Kanimozhi, MDMK leader Vaiko and MMK leader M.H. Jawahirullah all spoke up against the move of the government, with Stalin saying, "The anarchy of the state of anarchy is increasing day by day."

Last week, the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu held a massive rally in Chennai's Egmore area, where thousands of people turned up to protest against the CAA. A day later, 8,000 people, including Vaiko, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Congress leader P Chidambaram, Stalin were booked for defying police orders.

