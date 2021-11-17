Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Release Of Free Land For New Greenfield Kota Airport

According to the State government, the Rajasthan Cabinet has approved the release of free land for a new greenfield airport in Kota.

"With this decision, economic activities would be strengthened and travel would become easier," stated the state government in a press note.

Rajasthan Cabinet clears land allocation for new greenfield Kota airport

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has set up a committee to look into the height regulations that apply to buildings within a certain radius of airports. In the last week of October, the MoCA's experts' committee solicited thoughts and proposals from representatives of town planning authorities and developers organisations, as well as other stakeholders, on height-related issues near the airport in Mumbai. The Committee met with all of the developer associations, including CREDAI, NAREDCO, and PEATA, to discuss height-related issues in detail.

'India to have 200 new airports'

The Committee was also asked to address the issue of height constraints imposed by high-frequency communication equipment between Juhu and Dahisar, with the suggestion that it be mounted at a higher height or relocated to another area. In the next three to four years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government plans to build over 200 airports, heliports, and waterdromes for seaplanes across the country, he announced last month.

Addressing people after inaugurating the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, "The effort will be to have a network of more than 200 airports, heliports and water dome in the nation in the next 3-4 years."

PM Modi also stated that more than 900 new air routes have been approved under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme in the last few years, with more than 350 of them having begun service. More than 50 new airports, as well as those that were not previously functioning, he noted. In June 2020, the Union Cabinet, led by the Prime Minister, approved the designation of Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh as an international airport.

The Kushinagar International Airport is believed to have cost Rs 260 crore to construct. It will make it easier for domestic and international pilgrims to visit Lord Buddha's Mahaparinirvana sthal, as well as connect Buddhist pilgrimage holy places around the world. The airport will service adjacent areas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and it will be a significant step toward increasing investment and job prospects in the area.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: PTI)