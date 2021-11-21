Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Gets Six Advisors Hours After Cabinet Rejig

Hours after the cabinet rejig in Rajasthan, six MLAs including three independents were appointed advisors to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday. The Congress MLAs who have been appointed advisers are Jitendra Singh, Rajkumar Sharma and Danish Abrar. Independent legislators Babu Lal Nagar, Sanyam Lodha and Ramkesh Meena have also been appointed advisers to Gehlot, according to a list released by the Chief Minister's Office.

MLAs take oath as Ministers in Rajasthan

The development comes hours after as many as 15 MLAs took oath as Ministers. The Ministers- 11 Cabinet and 4 Minister of States- were administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the Governor's house.

Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi, Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Ramesh Meena and Bhajan Lal Jatav took oath as Cabinet Ministers while Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, Brijendra Ola took oath as Ministers of State.

Before the oath-taking ceremony, a crucial Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee meeting took place, which saw in attendance Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra. Addressing the meeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said asserted that 'those MLAs who did not get a place in the cabinet had worked as hard as those MLAs who got a place'. Having said that, he congratulated the MLAs, and bolstered their will to work for the state, and keep up the trust people have in the Congress government.

Rajasthan cabinet rejig

In the last attempt to bury the hatchets with former ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, CM Ashok Gehlot made all cabinet ministers resign on Saturday and submitted a new list of cabinet ministers to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday. In the list that was reportedly decided in a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot in the presence of Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, 15 names were narrowed down upon. Of the 15 names- 5 are from the Sachin Pilot camp and 6 from the Ashok Gehlot camp.