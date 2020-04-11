Rajasthan Government Announces Rs 50 Lakh Insurance For COVID-19 Warriors In Case Of Death

As the nation fights the Coronavirus pandemic with the government employees and sanitation workers equally at risk with frontline warriors such as doctors and medical staff who are at the forefront of the battle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced financial assistance worth Rs 50 lakh to the family of any government employee in the event of his death being reported due to coronavirus during the counter-virus operations in the state. The employees who are on a contract basis are also insured under the financial assistance scheme.

READ | COVID-19: Rajasthan Government Bans Photography During Food Distribution

READ | Rajasthan Becomes Third State To Extend Lockdown To Contain Spread Of Covid-19

The Central government had earlier announced a Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover for Coronavirus fighters which included the doctors and the medical staff which the state government took forward by including government employees who are battling COVID-19.

Patwaris, gram sevaks, constables, contract employees including safai karmacharis, health workers and those employed on honorarium like Home Guard, civil defence, Asha and Anganwadi workers have also been included amongst the beneficiaries.

After Punjab and Odisha, Rajasthan government on Friday announced an extension to the three-week lockdown till April 30 in order to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. CM Gehlot had earlier in a late-night decision, announced a complete lockdown on March 21 till March 31. This was before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 announced a pan-India 21-day lockdown. Rajasthan has reported a total of 553 COVID-19 positive cases with three deaths while 21 have been cured and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | Rajasthan: 98 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday, Total Cases Reach Over 560

READ | Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot Evaluates Bhilwara Model; Supports Extension Of Lockdown

Coronavirus impact in India

The nation has been witnessing an alarming swell in the number of COVID-19 positive cases by the hour as over 1000 cases and 40 deaths have been reported in 24 hours, the largest spike in a single day since the outbreak in the country. States such as Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Despite the 21-days nationwide lockdown nearing its culmination, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 7,447, of which 239 have succumbed to the infection while 642 have recovered and discharged with 6,565 cases still active, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.