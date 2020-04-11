Rajasthan Becomes Third State To Extend Lockdown To Contain Spread Of Covid-19

After Punjab and Odisha, Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan government on Friday has announced an extension to the three-week lockdown till April 30 in order to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. CM Gehlot had earlier in a late-night decision, announced a complete lockdown on March 21 till March 31. This was before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 announced a pan-India 21-day lockdown.

Earlier on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh unanimously extended the lockdown till May 1. His announcement came a day after Odisha said the lockdown in the state will be extended until the end of this month.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on Saturday via video, where a call would be taken on whether the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, ending next week, should be extended. The video conference comes amidst several states favouring the extension of lockdown.

Rajasthan Bans Spitting Of Paan, Chewed Tobacco In Public Places

In the wake of containing the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan Government also banned the spitting of paan, chewed tobacco and other products in public places. An order by the state's health department stated that a penal action will be taken against anyone who violates the rule.

The order further read, "It is commonly seen that people usually spit in public places after chewing pan, tobacco and other products, which may cause the spread of COVID-19. Hence, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this needs to be stopped." According to reports, this measure has been put in place under Section 2 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan

98 new cases reported in Rajasthan on Friday taking the state's COVID positive cases tally at 561. The maximum number of cases - 53 - were reported on Friday in Jaipur, which has been identified as a hotspot. Banswara reported 12 cases, Jodhpur nine, Jaisalmer eight, Jhalawar three, Kota two and Alwar, Bharatpur and Dausa one each.

"With 98 fresh cases reported on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 patients has reached 561, whereas, with the death of a 65-year old woman who died at SMS hospital in Jaipur on Thursday evening, the number of deaths has increased to eight," said an official on Friday evening.

