Rajasthan Govt Distributes 'kaadha' To 3,000 People In Jaipur To Fight Coronavirus

In the wake of the Coronavirus threat, the Rajasthan government on Saturday distributed 'Kaadha' (a herbal syrup) to fight the deadly virus in the Nandpuri area of the Jaipur district. As per reports, the government distributed the syrup to around 3,000 people.

As per the health officials, the officials began distributing the syrup last week. On March 5, they had distributed it to around 3,000 employees, advocates and common people at the district collectorate. Further, reportedly, the syrup is also being distributed through rural dispensaries to school children and adults to enhance their immune mechanism.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan State Health Department confirmed the fourth case on Saturday. The 24-year-old man had recently returned from Spain. As a precautionary measure, the state government has also ordered educational institutions, coaching centres, gyms and cinema halls to remain closed till March 30.

About the 'Kaadha'

According to reports, the 'Kaadha' is made of 60 Ayurvedic herbs, including ginger, jaggery, munakka (raisins) and black pepper. It is said to help boost immunity against diseases, like swine flu, chikungunya and other seasonal ailments. Along with it, it can also be effective in strengthening the immune system against the Coronavirus.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 93 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 135 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 142,649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,393 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

